Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk shares fan chant mocking Arsenal
Chelsea's new signing seemed shared a video of a fan chant mocking Arsenal after making his debut at Liverpool on Saturday
Chelsea's new signing Mykhailo Mudryk has shared a video on his Instagram of the Blues' fans mocking Arsenal during Saturday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.
Mudryk was wanted by Arsenal and looked set to sign for the Gunners until Chelsea swooped in a deal worth up to £89m for the Ukrainian winger.
The Blues completed the deal with Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend and Mudryk was at Stamford Bridge to watch their win over Crystal Palace.
And the 22-year-old made his debut as a second-half substitute at Anfield, impressing in the goalless draw against Liverpool.
After the game, the Ukrainian shared a video from a fans' account with a chant poking fun at the Gunners.
The chant goes as follows:
"He flew in from Ukraine, on [Todd] Boehly's private plane, Mudryk said to me: 'Have Arsenal won the Champions League?'. So I told him no, you know the place to go, then he said to me, I want to lift number three."
Chelsea manager Graham Potter praised Mudryk after his debut, saying he had 'a good impact' in his first appearance for the Blues.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
