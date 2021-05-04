Chiefs confirm six players missing for TTM clash

Kaizer Chiefs will be without the injured Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akpeyi and Khama Billiat, while the suspended Daniel Cardoso will also miss Tuesday afternoon’s clash with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Soweto giants will be in search of three points on Tuesday after watching a two-goal lead slip away against Bloemfontein Celtic over this past weekend when they could only pick up a point in their pursuit of a top-eight spot.

The club, though, confirmed that they will head into the match with a depleted squad as both goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi are out injured, while Eric Mathoho, Lebohang Lesako and Khama Billiat will also miss the game after picking up knocks.

Chiefs were, however, handed a boost as Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo passed late fitness tests and are available for selection in Gavin Hunt’s match-day squad.

Daniel Cardoso will also miss the clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium due to suspension.