Chiefs provide update on Nurkovic, Frosler

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Samir Nurkovic will return to training this week while Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury and is expected back in January.

Nurkovic is yet to feature for Amakhosi this season following his impressive debut campaign with the Soweto giants last season which saw him bag 14 goals and assisted a further six from 31 appearances across all competitions.

The 28-year-old striker is now close to returning to full fitness as he returns to training this week after undergoing surgery on his groin.

'Samir Nurkovic returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow,' Chiefs confirmed on their social media platform.

Amakhosi also confirmed that right back Frosler is recovering well from a knee injury he sustained during their MTN8 semi-final clash against Orlando Pirates last month.

The Soweto giants have since revealed that the Bafana Bafana international is expected to be back in January 2021.

'Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury and will remove the brace this week. He is expected back in January,' Chiefs confirmed.