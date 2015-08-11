Chievo clinch Pepe signing

Chievo have completed the signing of former Juventus winger Simone Pepe on a free transfer.

Pepe spent the past five seasons with Juve after joining from Udinese in 2010, and he has won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia during his time in Turin.

However, the 31-year-old has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has made just 14 league appearances in the past three seasons.

The Italy international, who has 23 caps for his country, will now try and rebuild his career with Chievo.