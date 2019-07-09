Chris Wilder commits his long-term future to Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

Wilder guided the Blades back to the top flight last season following a 12-year exile after leading them to the League One title in his first season in charge.

Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis told the club’s official website: “On behalf of the board, I’m delighted the formalities have been concluded and Chris has been rewarded.

Manager Chris Wilder has agreed terms and put pen-to-paper on a new three year contract ✍️— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) July 9, 2019

“Chris signing a new contract underpins everything we are attempting to do at Bramall Lane.

“He’s been the catalyst for our success over the past few years, he is a driven individual and his focus since promotion was secured has been preparing the club for the Premier League.”

Wilder started his professional career at Bramall Lane in 1986 as a right back and spent six years at the club, including loan spells at Walsall, Charlton and Leyton Orient.

He returned to the Steel City in 1998 for a brief spell.

🏆 LMA Manager of the Year.— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) May 15, 2019

Wilder took charge at his boyhood club in 2016 after the exit of Nigel Adkins and engineered a return to the Championship.

The 51-year-old secured automatic promotion to the Premier League this season and won the LMA Manager of the Year award.