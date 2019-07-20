Tottenham and Atletico Madrid hold crunch talks over Christian Eriksen future
Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with Atletico Madrid over the potential sale of Christian Eriksen, say reports.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract at the Premier League club and has spoken of his desire to find a new challenge this summer.
According to Spanish outlet AS, Atleti CEO Miguel Angel Gil met a Spurs representative to discuss Eriksen’s future.
A transfer fee of €60-70 million is said to have been discussed as the La Liga outfit look to bring in an attacking midfielder.
Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move to the Wanda Metropolitana, but Eriksen is considered as the first alternative to the Colombian if a deal fails to materialise.
Reports on Saturday claimed that Spurs are willing to more than double the Dane’s salary in a bid to keep him in north London, but they are still some way from securing an extension.
Now read...
TRANSFERS Is there any point of handing in a transfer request? FourFourTwo investigates
SCREAMERS 10 incredible goals wasted in meaningless friendlies
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.