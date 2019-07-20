Christian Eriksen offered lucrative new deal as Tottenham look to ward off La Liga giants

The Denmark international is in the final year of his deal with the Premier League side and has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Spurs are looking to lock down the playmaker with fresh terms that would mark a massive raise on his current deal, the Mail Online reports.

Eriksen will be offered around £200,000 per week, a huge increase on his current £80,000 per week earnings.

Tottenham have failed so far to convince the 27-year-old to commit his future to the club and previously proposed a deal that would’ve doubled his salary to around £160,000 per week.

However, the player’s representatives have told the Spurs hierarchy that his next step won’t be motivated by money.

Earlier this summer, Eriksen revealed in an interview that “I am at a place in my career where I might want to try something new.”

The Dane joined Spurs from Ajax in August 2013 and helped the club reach the Champions League final last season.

