Manchester United DID try to sign Christian Eriksen – but this is why it failed

Manchester United failed in their bid to sign Christian Eriksen because the player prefers a move to Spain, report the Manchester Evening News.

United launched a late attempt to buy the Tottenham playmaker before the Premier League transfer window closed last Thursday.

Eriksen only has a year left to run on his Spurs contract and is unlikely to sign fresh terms in north London.

However, the Denmark international turned down the chance to join United because he wants to play in La Liga.

Eriksen was linked with Real Madrid earlier in the summer, but Zinedine Zidane's side have since turned their attention to other transfer targets.

Spanish clubs have until September 2 to complete their business before their window closes.

