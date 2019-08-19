Tottenham star Christian Eriksen’s reason for rejecting Manchester United revealed

The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League club and has been heavily linked with a summer exit since telling Spurs he is ready for a new challenge.

A report in Diario Madridista claims that Eriksen turned down offers of a contract extension this summer, as well as rebuffing the advances of Atleti and United, as his preference is a switch to the Spanish capital.

The La Liga giants are said to have been following the 27-year-old since he put in a dazzling performance against Real at the Bernabeu in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s demands of €150 million put them off last summer, but a late swoop before Spain’s September 2 transfer deadline remains possible a year on.

Eriksen returned to Spurs' starting XI for Saturday evening's 2-2 draw with champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Now read....

GOODBYE 11 Premier League players who could leave before the end of the European transfer window

QUIZ! How many of the 78 players aged 23 or under who've featured in the Premier League this season can you name?