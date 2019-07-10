Wantaway Tottenham star set to join pre-season with no bids in sight

The Denmark international expressed his desire to leave the club over a month ago but is set to join up with his team-mates for pre-season training this week with a move yet to materialise.

The Guardian reports that Spurs haven’t received any offers for the playmaker despite interest from Real Madrid and Juventus.

Paul Pogba is understood to be a greater priority for the Spanish and Italian sides, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side could look to raise funds by selling Eriksen if they succeed in signing Giovani Lo Celso, Dani Ceballos or Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Evening Standard writes that the 27-year-old could prove to be an ideal replacement for Pogba at Manchester United if the Frenchman is sold this summer.

The Red Devils could secure a deal for around £70-80 million, unless Spurs chairman Daniel Levy raises his asking price for a domestic rival.

READ THIS Why Christian Eriksen wants to leave Tottenham – but is short of options for a move

However, United remain determined to keep hold of Pogba and have resisted interest in the player so far despite his own admission that he’s ready for a new challenge.

Spurs have already forked out a club record £55m on Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer, as well as bringing in Leeds winger Jack Clarke for an initial £10m before sending him back to Elland Road on loan.

Eriksen, who is in the final year of his contract, has been granted some extra time off due to his international exertions with Denmark in Euro 2020 qualifiers at the start of June but will soon report for pre-season.

Now read...

12 expensive outcasts who are STILL at these Premier League club