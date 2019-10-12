Claudio Ranieri takes charge at struggling Sampdoria
Claudio Ranieri has taken up the 20th managerial post of his career after being appointed boss of Sampdoria.
The 67-year-old Italian takes over from Eusebio Di Francesco, who left the club on Monday with Sampdoria sitting bottom of the Serie A table having lost six of their seven games.
Ranieri is back in work four-a-half months after a short spell at Roma came to an end with the capital club missing out on Champions League football.
📄 Claudio #Ranieri appointed as new #Sampdoria head coach ➡️ https://t.co/SbQy2p99Qepic.twitter.com/KTPCjDLyUp— Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) October 12, 2019
Sampdoria is the 10th different Italian club that Ranieri has managed, with his longest stint coming at Fiorentina in the 1990s.
Since guiding Leicester to a stunning Premier League triumph in 2016, Ranieri has also been in the hotseat at Nantes and Fulham.
Ranieri has signed a contract until June 2021.
