Manchester United report: Como manager Cesc Fabregas 'reaches agreement' for 'strategic move'

Manchester United have come to a big agreement, as they look to transform their season.

That's according to a report in Italy, after the Red Devils fell to their third defeat of the Premier League season at the weekend in just their sixth game of the campaign.

The pressure is now increasing on Ruben Amorim, with Manchester United having failed to win back-to-back games under the Portuguese.

Cesc Fabregas in 'huge coup', with Manchester United struggling

Ruben Amorim lost again at the weekend (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In sharp contrast to Amorim in England, Como are flying high in Serie A and looking to target Europe under Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard, ranked at no.21 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, is overseeing a revolution in Lombardy, with Italian outlet Corriere Como reporting that the club have identified Fabregas “as the symbol of the project”, adding that he has instilled “modern play, organisation and the development of talent” at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Cesc Fabregas has been a hit in Serie A (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the report states that United's Joshua Zirkzee is next on the radar in a potential January transfer.

Zirkzee swapped Bologna for Old Trafford last summer, with FourFourTwo understanding that there was interest from Italian giants in bringing him back during the 2025 window – but Rasmus Hojlund was eventually jettisoned to Napoli, where he has started brightly under Antonio Conte.

Corriere Como offers conflicting information, stating that the Red Devils have “reached an agreement” with Como's owners, the Hartono brothers, while also stating that Como have just “concrete interest” in the Dutchman.

FourFourTwo believes that Fabregas could well be on the shortlist of managers United look at to replace Amorim, should he be relieved of duties – but the former playmaker is not without a chequered history with the 20-time English champions.

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted by Como (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Arsenal and Chelsea man has claimed that the club tried to sign him twice before – as a 15-year-old prior to his Gunners move, and over a decade later, when he was leaving Barcelona.

Fabregas has also confirmed his role in the Premier League's infamous ‘Battle of the Buffet’, admitting in 2017 that he threw pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson after United ended Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run in the league in controversial fashion.