Clement named new PSG assistant coach
By app
Paul Clement has been named Paris Saint-Germain assistant coach one day after leaving his job at Premier League Blackburn Rovers.
"Clement was my assistant at Chelsea, I have a good relationship with him," head coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday.
"He will start next week and will do the same job as [assistant coach] Claude Makelele," Ancelotti said on the eve of the Ligue 1 club's trip to lower league Locmine for a French Cup last-64 tie.
Former AC Milan and Chelsea coach Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare as PSG coach late last month.
PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 40 points from 19 games.
