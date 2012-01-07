Clement named new PSG assistant coach

"Clement was my assistant at Chelsea, I have a good relationship with him," head coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday.

"He will start next week and will do the same job as [assistant coach] Claude Makelele," Ancelotti said on the eve of the Ligue 1 club's trip to lower league Locmine for a French Cup last-64 tie.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea coach Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare as PSG coach late last month.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 40 points from 19 games.