When Clive Tyldesley announced over the summer that he'd been dropped by ITV as their main commentator - meaning he was no longer on duty for England games, fans went into uproar.

Tyldesley has been the voice of ITV Sport for decades and this week's game against Wales provided new No.1 Sam Matterface his first game as the channel's new face, alongside former defenders Chris Coleman and Lee Dixon in the booth.

But though Tyldesley is no longer ITV's choice, he is returning for the England Vs. Belgium game on Sunday - thanks to Bud Light, the official beer of the England senior men’s team.

Clive will be taking over the Bud Light UK Twitter account (@BudLightUK) from 5pm, while fans can watch with the commentary legend by following the self-explanatory hashtag, #WatchWithClive.

Clive will bring his perspective on the match in his inimitable style, through videos, audio clips and live tweets, including a full match preview - complete with legendary, stats-laden commentary chart - and match report.

And no longer someone fans can only hear, they will also be able to interact with the voice of football with a live Q&A during the game.

"English football has a voice, and that voice has a name, and that name is Clive Tyldesley," Lourenço Arriaga, of Budweiser & Bud Light announced this week.

"He’s been part of how generations of fans have experienced England games - and we are honoured to be able to continue this on Sunday. If the fans are the 12th man, Clive is the 13th man.”

Follow @BudLightUK on Twitter this Sunday to join in with Tyldesley.

