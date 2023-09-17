Coffee at airport sees 15 Las Palmas players miss flight to Seville ahead of LaLiga clash

Las Palmas were left red-faced on Saturday as 15 of their players and two physios missed a flight to Seville after going for a coffee at the airport.

According to reports in Spain, the flight from the Canary Islands to the mainland was delayed and instead of waiting around at the gate, the players went off to buy a coffee along with two members of the club's medical team.

But a problem in communication meant they were never told when the plane was due to depart and all 17 ended up missing the flight to Andalucía.

Following the misunderstanding which saw over half of the squad left at home, Las Palmas moved quickly to arrange a charter flight for Saturday evening, which allowed the players and physios to travel to Seville later in the day.

Las Palmas, back in LaLiga after winning promotion last season, are forced to fly to all of their games in the competition.

The Gran Canaria club face Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, with both sides seeking their first win of the season.

Later in the day, leaders Real Madrid are in action at home to Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On Saturday, Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-0 to move provisionally top of the table, while Valencia are up to fifth following an excellent 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

