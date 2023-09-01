Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood signs for Getafe on loan

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood has signed for Getafe on loan for the 2023/24 season.

The 21-year-old forward was suspended by United in January of last year after he was arrested on allegations of sexual assault made by his girlfriend.

And although the charges were dropped in February 2023, the Old Trafford outfit announced that the player would be leaving the club after a huge backlash from fans and media followed reports that they were planning on reinstating the England international.

"Getafe have reached agreement with Manchester United for the arrival of Mason Greenwood on loan for the season," the Spanish side said on their website.

In a short statement, the Madrid-based club added that Greenwood had made 80 appearances in the Premier League and stated that he had been capped by England in 2020.

There was no mention, however, of the allegations which have seen him out of action for over a year.

Getafe face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast ahead of deadline day.

Erik ten Hag looks set to have a new back-up goalkeeper, with Dean Henderson on his way out of Old Trafford. The Man United boss is also keen to bring in two more players before the end of the window, with a deal for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said to be close.

Meanwhile, United could make a surprise move for Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella – who only joined the Blues last summer.