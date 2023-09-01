Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo in Barcelona to complete deadline day loan moves

Portugal pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo have arrived in Barcelona to complete deadline-day moves to the Catalan club on loan.

Barcelona have been working hard to balance their books in order to register players for the new season and make final adjustments to their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

Centre-back Clement Lenglet and forward Ansu Fati have joined Aston Villa and Brighton, respectively, in loan moves and those deals have allowed Barça to register reserve goalkeeper Iñaki Peña.

Defender Iñigo Martinez, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Athletic Club this summer, should also be registered later on Friday.

Meanwhile, Felix and Cancelo are close to agreeing loan moves, with the winger's wages thought to be the only stumbling block as Barça continue to negotiate with his parent club Atletico Madrid.

The former Chelsea attacker upset Atletico when he claimed earlier this summer that it was his 'dream' to play for Barcelona and is now expected to tie up a move late on Friday.

Cancelo's loan has been agreed for some time and the right-back's loan from Manchester City should be confirmed as well, despite reported late interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the defender.

Barcelona are awaiting confirmation from LaLiga before announcing a deal for the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, Eric Garcia and Abde could leave Barcelona on deadline day, with the centre-back attracting interest from the Premier League and the winger in talks with Real Betis.

More Barcelona stories

Barcelona have uncovered a new sensation in youngster Yamine Lamal. Read all about the teenage forward here.

Ansu Fati was supposed to be the Catalan club's heir to Lionel Messi, but the 20-year-old has signed for Brighton on loan. A look at the forward's fall from grace since he burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old in 2019.

What is it like to play with Messi? One of his former Barcelona team-mates explains...