Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo in Barcelona to complete deadline day loan moves
The Portuguese pair arrived in the Catalan capital on Friday and are expected to tie up their transfers in the coming hours
Portugal pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo have arrived in Barcelona to complete deadline-day moves to the Catalan club on loan.
Barcelona have been working hard to balance their books in order to register players for the new season and make final adjustments to their squad before the transfer window slams shut.
Centre-back Clement Lenglet and forward Ansu Fati have joined Aston Villa and Brighton, respectively, in loan moves and those deals have allowed Barça to register reserve goalkeeper Iñaki Peña.
Defender Iñigo Martinez, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Athletic Club this summer, should also be registered later on Friday.
Meanwhile, Felix and Cancelo are close to agreeing loan moves, with the winger's wages thought to be the only stumbling block as Barça continue to negotiate with his parent club Atletico Madrid.
The former Chelsea attacker upset Atletico when he claimed earlier this summer that it was his 'dream' to play for Barcelona and is now expected to tie up a move late on Friday.
Cancelo's loan has been agreed for some time and the right-back's loan from Manchester City should be confirmed as well, despite reported late interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the defender.
Barcelona are awaiting confirmation from LaLiga before announcing a deal for the 29-year-old.
Meanwhile, Eric Garcia and Abde could leave Barcelona on deadline day, with the centre-back attracting interest from the Premier League and the winger in talks with Real Betis.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
