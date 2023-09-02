'He is a free person' – Getafe coach defends signing of Mason Greenwood from Man Utd

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has defended his club's decision to sign controversial forward Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United.

Greenwood joined Getafe in a season-long deal on transfer deadline day after United announced he would be leaving the club.

The 21-year-old attacker, who has been suspended since January last year following allegations of sexual assault made by his girlfriend, was understood to be close to a move to Lazio before eventually ending up at the Madrid-based side.

Getafe were in action away to Real Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday and another Englishman, Jude Bellingham, secured the points in that match with a late winner for Los Blancos.

Greenwood, who was recently acquitted of the charges against him, was not involved after arriving in Spain late on Friday. But Bordalas was asked about his signing after the game.

"It is a very delicate situation to trivialise this issue," he told reporters. "Everyone knows what happened and the appropriate measures were taken, obviously. We can only talk about football.

"Regarding the other issues, I believe that the people and the relevant authorities did what they had to do and everyone knows how it ended, with a non-conviction sentence.

"Therefore, he is a free person, a footballer of a very high level and who arrives at Getafe with enormous enthusiasm, and we are obviously going to help him so that he recovers back to his best level.

"‘I have already commented what I had to comment. I can only speak on a football level. We all know the potential he has. He is a very young boy, he is still 21 years old and we can help him adapt to a situation."

Bordalas went on to add that Greenwood will need time to adapt to a new league, but said he was sure that the 21-year-old will be an asset for his side.

"It’s a different league but because of the potential he has, I’m sure that if he physically reaches a good level, I’m convinced he will do well because of how young he is and because we’ve been informed that he obviously wants to recover his professional status. And Getafe can help him in that."

