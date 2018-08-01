Collina leaves UEFA refereeing post

Pierluigi Collina has stepped down as the chief refereeing officer of UEFA, European football's governing body has confirmed.

Collina will be replaced by Roberto Rosetti after opting to leave the role due to personal reasons.

Rosetti, who also becomes chairman of UEFA's referees' committee, takes over having been responsible for implementing the VAR system at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"Roberto was the natural choice for the job," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. "His experience, knowledge and standing in the game are outstanding and I know he will chair the committee with passion and enthusiasm."

Collina's eight-year spell in the position saw the 58-year-old oversee the establishment of the Centre of Refereeing Excellence.

"Pierluigi brought the same vision, understanding and flair to his role at UEFA that he demonstrated in the matches he refereed," Ceferin added. "I wish to thank him for his commitment during these years."

Collina, regarded as one of the finest referees in the game's history, was the match official for the Euro 2008 final.