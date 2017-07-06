Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku

Confusion surrounds Manchester United's rumoured attempt to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Widespread reports on Thursday emerged suggesting Everton had accepted a £75million bid from United for the Belgium international.

However, conflicting claims - reportedly coming from sources at Goodison Park - insisted the Toffees had not sanctioned the sale of Lukaku, who has also been heavily linked with a return to former club Chelsea.

United's pursuit of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata was said to have been ended by their interest in Lukaku as the transfer market dominoes begin to fall.