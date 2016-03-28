Conte rules out Italy extension

Antonio Conte has ruled out extending his Italy stay, even if he leads them to Euro 2016 success in France.

The former Juventus coach will leave his post at the helm of the national team after the tournament, with the 46-year-old heavily linked to Premier League side Chelsea.

Conte, whose men face Germany in a friendly on Tuesday, said there is no chance of him remaining Italy coach.

"My decision to leave is not dependent on results at the European Championship and only dependent on returning to coaching," he told a news conference.

"For example, after this game I will have lots of free time, maybe I will devote myself to my family.

"But I need to get back to working with players every day."

Italy, who played out a 1-1 draw against Spain on Thursday, head to Munich to take on a Germany outfit fresh from a loss to England.

Conte welcomed taking on a team desperate to respond to their surprise 3-2 defeat in Berlin.

"It will be an angry Germany? The result of the last friendly against England doesn't encourage us," he said.

"We will find an angry and determined team, but I prefer it this way.

"I want to see the response of the young guys with these challenges."