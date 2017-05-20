Conte won't stay at Chelsea without family in London

Antonio Conte says he cannot bear another year as Chelsea manager if his family do not join him in London.

Former Italy coach Conte has masterminded a sensational revival in the Blues' fortunes, leading them to a dominant Premier League title triumph.

Despite that title success, speculation has lingered that Conte could be tempted back to Serie A, with Inter reportedly lining up a money-spinning offer to the three-time Scudetto winner.

However, plans for his wife and daughter to join him in the British capital could be pivotal in keeping Conte at Stamford Bridge - having spent the past year living alone in London.

"I will definitely not do another year on my own here," Conte told La Repubblica.

"My wife Elisabetta and I decided in January that my daughter would finish school in Turin. They will come over if I stay at Chelsea.

"It will be a great opportunity for my daughter to live in a foreign country."

Conte is determined to build on Chelsea's success in the years to come.

"Chelsea are already a big club," he added.

"But they won the Champions League one year and then went out in the first round the next season. They won the Premier League title and then finished tenth the season after.

"We have to find consistency. I want to lay the foundations so Chelsea can keep winning."