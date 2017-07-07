Conti becomes seventh AC Milan signing

Andrea Conti has completed his move from Atalanta to AC Milan, becoming the Serie A side's seventh signing ahead of the new season.

Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini have all switched to the San Siro, while coach Vincenzo Montella has agreed a new contract.

Conti, who has has penned a five-year deal at San Siro, won his first full Italy cap in May's friendly thrashing of San Marino.

The right-back started 31 Serie A games last season as Atalanta finished fourth in the table, two places above Milan, qualifying for the Europa League as a result.

Andrea Conti is at Milanello, ready for his physical tests Andrea Conti è a Milanello, pronto per i suoi test atletici July 6, 2017

Moving the other way from Milan to Atalanta is Matteo Pessina, a 20-year-old left-sided midfielder who featured for Italy at the Under-20 World Cup, the Azzurri reaching the semi-finals before losing to England.

Conti will be reunited with Kessie after the midfielder also left Atalanta for Milan.