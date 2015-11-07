Corinthians 'praying' to sell Pato

Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade is keen for the club to offload Alexandre Pato at the start of 2016.

The striker is on loan at Sao Paulo and has scored 26 goals in all competitions in 2015, but will return to his parent club at the end of the year.

Corinthians are eager to offload Pato - who they recently valued at €25 million - due to the burden of paying his sizeable salary.

Reports on Friday suggested that the Brazilian club had agreed a deal with Liverpool, but De Andrade told Globo Esporte that this was not the case.

However, he has confirmed the player's agent has been talking to European clubs.

"Yes [I'm praying to sell him]. We know how difficult it would be if he were to return. I'm quite sure [he will be sold]," he said on SporTV.

"Corinthinas have not been approached by any club asking about the cost of Alexandre Pato.

"His agent is working with some clubs in Europe, making inquiries so that we can sell. It is being very well received.

"He has a market, is a great player, is 26 years old - he meets all the requirements to play in a big club. I'm certain he will be sold."

The president went on to confirm that they had been looking into the possibility of bringing Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez back for a second spell at Corinthinas, but admitted a deal is unlikely to occur.

"It is very difficult in football to talk about something that's not definite," De Andrade added.

"What matters to people is to quote our, my, desire to sign Tevez. But this is far from fruition.

"He has a very high salary, is very happy at Boca and has been crowned champion of two tournaments [Primera Division and Copa Argentina].

"I like him a lot, but each passing day it becomes more distant."