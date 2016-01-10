Costa a doubt for West Brom as Hiddink takes cautious approach with Hazard

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is a doubt to face West Brom while Eden Hazard is likely to miss that game and the meeting with Everton, Guus Hiddink has said.

Costa netted in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Scunthorpe United on Sunday before limping off in the final minutes, with Hiddink later confirming he is "doubtful" for Wednesday's game with West Brom.

Hazard picked up a groin injury in Chelsea's 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last week and was expected to be back for Everton's visit to Stamford Bridge next Saturday.

But Hiddink stated they are likely to be more patient with the Belgium international.

Hiddink said: "We want to be cautious with Eden. We don't want him to fall again with muscle problems.

"I want to be careful with him so that he doesn't start too early. It will maybe be a week later [than necessary] rather than too early."

Oscar also picked up a toe injury in the victory against League One Scunthorpe as Chelsea produced a performance that Hiddink was not fully satisfied with.

"There were some vulnerabilities in the second half, it's true. So in that way we have to improve," Hiddink added.

"We scored a beautiful goal and then we got a bit sloppy finishing it off.

"They were still in the game and there was a big threat from free-kicks and corners. As long as it was 1-0 the threat was actual for us.

"This was an important game for us. We are very determined to go on and get silverware at the end and that's why you have to play these difficult games."