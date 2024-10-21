Could Kylian Mbappe LEAVE Real Madrid? Los Blancos have buyer's remorse over signing the star: report

Real Madrid reportedly regret spending a bucket load of cash on their summer deal to sign Kylian Mbappe as a free agent.

The French forward arrived at the Bernabeu as a free agent after allowing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain to wind down, but his performances on the pitch are said to have left Real Madrid feeling like they have not got heir money's worth out of him.

That's according to French journalist Romain Molina, who claims to have held off the record chats with people at the club who have expressed discontent.

"Kylian Mbappe's physical drop-off that he has had at 25, I have never seen that"

Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid over the summer

Speaking on YouTube channel Colinterview, Molina said (as transcribed and translated by Get Football News France): “They regret bringing him in. I guarantee that. I have spoken about it on off [the record]. It hasn’t been at all what they were expecting. It was a whim of [Florentino] Perez. It was only Perez that wanted him.

“He has always liked the big players. He also has a father/son-like relationship with him [Mbappe]."

Mbappe was unveiled to much houpla in July

After a slow start, Mbappe has scored seven goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, with one assist.

That, apparently, is nothing like the playing standard Real expected from their latest marquee signing.

Molina went on: "The club are gutted, firstly with his level, which is not at all at the expected levels. In the dressing room it isn’t great - that isn’t necessarily Mbappé’s fault though.

"I think Real have made a big mistake. He didn’t have a pre-season, he played instantly, unlike [Jude] Bellingham. When you see how he is physically at 25, you can’t explain it to me. The physical drop-off that he has had at 25, I have never seen that."

Real Madrid currently sit three points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga and lost their last Champions League outing 1-0 to Lille.

Real will take on Celta Vigo on Saturday evening before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League - a repeat of last year's final. They will then host El Classico against Barcelona next Saturday.