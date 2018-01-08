Coutinho presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou

Philippe Coutinho thanked Barcelona fans for their warm welcome as he was presented on the pitch at Camp Nou on Monday.

The Brazil international completed his move from Liverpool to Barca earlier in the day by undergoing a medical and signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Coutinho then ventured out onto the playing surface for the first time and, despite the thigh injury that is set to keep him out for three weeks, performed kick-ups to the delight of the thousands of fans in attendance.

"I'm happy to be here because of the history of the club and the players that have played here through history," he said.

"I want to thank everybody for the great welcome, especially on social media.

"I hope to be able to play soon and live up to the high expectations."

Coutinho, who will address the media later on Monday, has reportedly cost Barca a club-record fee of €160million, making him the third most expensive player in history, behind €222m compatriot Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who will move to Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal from Monaco at the end of the season for €180m.