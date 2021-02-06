Coventry City vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Coventry City vs Watford live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 6 February, 12.30pm GMT

Watford will be looking to continue their promotion push when they take on Coventry this weekend.

The Hornets have stumbled in recent days. A run of three wins on the bounce was ended by Millwall last weekend, as the Lions dug deep to hold Watford to a 0-0 draw at The New Den. Xisco’s side were looking to bounce back when QPR made the trip to Vicarage Road in midweek, and they looked to be on their way to victory when Troy Deeney opened the scoring early in the second half.

However, goals from Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah turned the game on its head, leaving Watford in fifth place. The Hornets are only four points shy of second at the time of writing, but with 31 goals in 27 matches to date, they will need to become more of an attacking threat if they are to win automatic promotion and an immediate return to the Premier League.

QPR’s defeat of Watford, together with Coventry’s loss to Nottingham Forest, saw the Sky Blues drop to 18th after the midweek round of fixtures. Sky Blues fans have begun to look nervously over their shoulders of late, with the revivals of Derby and Sheffield Wednesday meaning Coventry are now only four points clear of the bottom three.

Watford will be unable to make use of the services of Ben Foster, Stipe Perica, Christian Kabasele, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Isaac Success. Xisco could make one or two changes on the back of the QPR defeat, with Ben Wilmot, Andre Gray and Ken Zema among those who will be hoping to be included in the starting XI.

Coventry will have to make do without Fankaty Dabo, Matt Gooden, Tyler walker, Liam Kelly and Jodi Jones, who are all nursing injuries. Ben Wilson is out after returning a positive test for COVID-19, but Kyle McFadzean is closing in on a return to fitness. This game will probably come too soon for the central defender, however.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

