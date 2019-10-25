Craig Bryson nearing return for Aberdeen

Craig Bryson is closing in on a comeback as Aberdeen prepare to face Ladbrokes Premiership champions Celtic.

The Dons are still short in central midfield with Lewis Ferguson suspended, Funso Ojo (hamstring) out and Stephen Gleeson on the verge of a return following injury.

Forward Curtis Main is also suspended, defender Ash Taylor (hamstring) will just miss out and winger Scott Wright (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Ryan Christie drops out of the Celtic squad at Pittodrie.

The midfielder serves the second of a two-match domestic ban after his red card against Livingston.

Defender Jeremie Frimpong, not registered for Neil Lennon’s Europa League squad, is available again but midfielder Olivier Ntcham (ankle) and centre-back Jozo Simunovic (knee) remain out alongside striker Leigh Griffiths and midfielder Daniel Arzani.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Devlin, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McLennan, E Ross, Bryson, Gleeson, Cerny.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Elhamed, Ajer, Bolingoli, Jullien, Taylor, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Edouard, Hayes, Morgan, Bayo, Johnston, Elyounoussi, Gordon.