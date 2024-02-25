Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for 'obscene gesture' in response to Lionel Messi chants

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing criticism in Saudi Arabia for making an obscene gesture in response to chants of Lionel Messi from fans in Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al-Shabab in the Pro League on Sunday.

Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the lead with a penalty after 21 minutes, but his side were made to work hard for their win, which was sealed thanks to two goals from Brazilian Anderson Talisca.

The second of those came with four minutes remaining and keep Al-Nassr in the race for the title, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal with one more match played.

But after the game, there was controversy as videos emerged on social media of Ronaldo holding his hand to his ear and then repeatedly moving it in the direction of his pelvic area.

The gesture appeared to be aimed at Al-Shabab's supporters, who had whistled the Portuguese during the game and greeted him with chants of "Messi, Messi" in an attempt to wind him up.

And although the incident was not caught on camera, Ronaldo could now face consequences, with Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat claiming the nation's football federation (SAFF) had opened an investigation.

"The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see," Waleed Al Farraj, Saudi writer and television host wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are."

Ronaldo was also criticised last April as he appeared to grab his genitals following a 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr have not commented on this latest incident.

