Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to scathing taunts in Saudi Arabia - before heated argument with Jordan Henderson

Cristiano Ronaldo faced taunts while playing in Saudi Arabia, in the same game he had a heated argument with Jordan Henderson.

Facing Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions on Tuesday, fans chanted "Messi, Messi" at Cristiano Ronaldo, following the Argentine's eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday.

Ronaldo, who didn't even make the 30-player shortlist, put his finger to his lips to shush the supporters before gesticulating at them to quiet down.

Messi reacted slightly differently when asked on Monday night if he was the greatest player of all time, refusing to comment on his rivalry with Ronaldo over the years.

"I don't know if I'm the best," Messi said. "I don't ask myself the question and it doesn't interest me. The fact that they say that I am one of the best is already an honour.

"All children want to play football and try to be one of the best.”

Ronaldo reacts to the chants of "Messi, Messi" (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side eventually won the last-16 clash with Al-Ettifaq thanks to a Sadio Mane winner, the drama didn't stop there for the Portugal legend. After an ill-tempered affair between the two sides, Ronaldo and Jordan Henderson angrily argued on the pitch at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Footage shows Ronaldo confronting Henderson before the pair walked off the pitch in clear disagreement over an issue from the game. Ronaldo animatedly threw his arms in the air on multiple occasions at the former Liverpool captain, who tried to calm the 38-year-old's emotions somewhat.

Ronaldo argues with Henderson at full-time (Image credit: @Ali_alabdallh)

The heated argument came after Henderson escaped a red card towards the end of the match by pushing over Al-Nassr midfielder Otavio twice. Otavio had been fouled by Al-Ettifaq midfielder Ali Hazazi, before Henderson backed his team-mate up.

Inevitably, a scuffle on the pitch broke out, with Ronaldo at the forefront of the Al-Nassr protestations. Hazazi, meanwhile, received a straight red card.

