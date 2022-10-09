Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th club goal in Manchester United's game against Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season and the 700th of his club career
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score the 700th club goal of his incredible career in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Portuguese attacker has been used sparingly by United manager Erik ten Hag this term and started as a substitute again at Goodison Park, but he was brought on to replace the injured Anthony Martial after 29 minutes.
And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on target 15 minutes later to give United a 2-1 lead at the break.
Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/0UWTNQZm6UOctober 9, 2022
Ronaldo latched onto a deep pass from Casemiro and raced down the left before beating Jordan Pickford with a customary clinical finish.
It was his first in the Premier League this season, his second overall in 2022/23 and a 700th club goal in an amazing career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒The one and only Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dP6tgD31a8October 9, 2022
Those 700 goals have come in just 945 appearances, with 450 scored for Real Madrid, 101 at Juventus, five for Sporting and now 144 across two spells at Old Trafford.
The 37-year-old also has 117 goals in 191 games for Portugal.
Marcus Rashford saw a late effort ruled out by VAR against Everton, so Ronaldo's goal turned out to be the winner at Goodison Park and saw United climb to fifth in the table.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.