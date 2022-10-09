Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th club goal in Manchester United's game against Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score the 700th club goal of his incredible career in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Portuguese attacker has been used sparingly by United manager Erik ten Hag this term and started as a substitute again at Goodison Park, but he was brought on to replace the injured Anthony Martial after 29 minutes.

And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on target 15 minutes later to give United a 2-1 lead at the break.

Ronaldo latched onto a deep pass from Casemiro and raced down the left before beating Jordan Pickford with a customary clinical finish.

It was his first in the Premier League this season, his second overall in 2022/23 and a 700th club goal in an amazing career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Those 700 goals have come in just 945 appearances, with 450 scored for Real Madrid, 101 at Juventus, five for Sporting and now 144 across two spells at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old also has 117 goals in 191 games for Portugal.

Marcus Rashford saw a late effort ruled out by VAR against Everton, so Ronaldo's goal turned out to be the winner at Goodison Park and saw United climb to fifth in the table.