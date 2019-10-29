Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his favourite goal of his career so far

Ronaldo says his overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus was his favourite of the 701 career goals he's scored.

Although reaching the staggering 700 goal mark with a pretty ordinary spot-kick in a game which Portugal lost, Ronaldo had plenty of fantastic goals to choose from.

His time at Machester United yielded some beautiful strikes, including exceptional free-kicks against the likes of Portsmouth and Arsenal.

And with his Juventus career only being just over a year old, it was his time in Madrid that offered the widest selection.

Ronaldo scored 311 goals for Real Madrid in 292 games for the club, but the athletic bicycle kick was his biggest achievement.

"Seven hundred goals, it's an impressive total that makes me all the more proud that few players have reached," he told France Football (via the Evening Standard).

"If you ask me to choose [a favourite], I would say the goal against Juventus because it's a goal I've been trying to score for years."

The goal was Ronaldo's second of the night in a 3-0 away win against Juventus in the Champions League quarter-final tie that ended 4-3 on aggregate in Madrid's favour.

Ronaldo brought both his own fans and the Turin crowd to their feet in applause, appreciating an opposition player's strike.

Little did the Juve fans know that in the not-so-distant future Ronaldo would don their famous black and white shirt.

The 34-year-old himself even said at the time that he thought it was the best goal he'd scored.

Post-match, in April 2018, Ronaldo commented on the strike, saying that it was "probably the best [goal] of my career."

He added: "It was spectacular ... it's a goal that will live long in the memory."

