Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Sporting CP

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to former club Sporting CP to see them in action on Saturday.

The Real Madrid star, suspended for his side's LaLiga match away to Real Sociedad on Sunday, took the chance to watch his first professional team play against Tondela in the Primeira Liga.

Ronaldo attended the match with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and was warmly welcomed by the home support, who chanted his name as he sat in the stands.

The 32-year-old was also pictured behind the scenes with club officials, with Sporting telling him he was "always welcome at your home" as they posted images of the forward at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Sporting beat Tondela 2-0 courtesy of goals from Jeremy Mathieu and Bruno Fernandes to continue a perfect start to the new league season.

Vejam só quem veio ver o clube do coração. Sempre bem-vindo na tua casa, September 16, 2017

. esta é para ti! És sempre bem vindo a casa. September 16, 2017

Ronaldo joined Sporting at the age of 12 and progressed through the youth ranks and into the first team before signing for Manchester United in 2003, moving to Madrid six years later.

He was handed a five-game suspension last month for shoving a referee after receiving a red card in the Supercopa de Espana against Barcelona, a decision he called "over the top and ridiculous", suggesting he was being "persecuted".

The game against Sociedad is the last match of his domestic suspension, but he did score twice against APOEL in the Champions League, where the ban does not apply, on Wednesday.