Cristiano Ronaldo 'super humble' but Wayne Rooney 'best I've played with' – Martial
Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has praised Cristiano Ronaldo, but says Wayne Rooney is the best he has played with
Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for being 'super humble', but claims former team-mate Wayne Rooney is the best he has played with.
Martial picked up an assist in United's 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford last month, but the France forward has been restricted to just 45 minutes of football this season due to injuries.
Speaking to France Football about his team-mates past and present, he said of Ronaldo: "He's super humble – and what a hard worker.
"We often speak when we are at the gym in the morning before going to training and I would watch what he was doing. That's only logical, it's Cristiano Ronaldo!'"
Ronaldo is usually in the conversation when the finest players in the world are being discussed, but Martial cites United's all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney as the best he has played with.
'We have spoken about being genuine and so I can speak about Wayne Rooney," he said.
"He's the best player I have played with. He's always playing for the team, always at 100 per cent, no fuss. A monster. And a model as a footballer."
