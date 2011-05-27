Cruyff: Guardiola could quit Barcelona after final

Guardiola, 40, has won nine trophies in three seasons since he took the helm of the Catalan club's first team, including three consecutive La Liga titles, and could claim his second European Cup as coach on Saturday.

"Guardiola has worked very hard over the last few years and it wouldn't surprise me if he left independently of Saturday's result," Cruyff told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport in quotes picked up by the Spanish media.

"If he left, it would only be because it is very difficult to withstand certain pressures in the long term. For this reason I think he would take a year off."

When asked who he thought would be the ideal replacement should Guardiola step aside, Cruyff name former Dutch international striker Marco van Basten.