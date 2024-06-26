Crystal Palace linked with transfer move to bring in-demand Bellingham to Premier League

Crystal Palace are reportedly working on a move to sign The Artist Formerly Known As Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland.

The now-mononymous Jobe – who shed his surname from his shirt last year in a vain effort to be spoken about without inconsiderable people like us making reference to his brother Jude – moved to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City last season, claiming seven Championship goals and an assist.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano now reports that the attacking midfielder has attracted the attention of Crystal Palace, who ended last season in good form after having their season kickstarted by new gaffer Oliver Glasner.

VIDEO Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros

Crystal Palace among Jobe Bellingham's 'many' suitors

Romano adds that Palace are just one of ‘many’ clubs interested in Jobe Bellingham 's signature, however, and that the move ‘depends on the player’s decision’ (as if that weren’t true of literally every transfer).

2023 play-off semi-finalists Sunderland had an overall disappointing season last term, with their decision to replace Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale backfiring as the former Rangers manager led them to just four wins in his 12 games in charge and effectively ended any remaining hopes of making another charge on the top six. They ended the season in 16th.

Palace are also said to be keen on Club Brugge’s Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa. The 19 year old claimed three goals and three assists in 30 outings in the Belgian league last season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Eagles’ excellent end to the 2023/24 season has amplified speculation about several of their key players, with Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean Philippe-Mateta all linked with moves away from Selhurst Park.

More transfer stories

Manchester United want 'controversial' Euro 2024 star as first summer signing

Arsenal to sign superstar forward 'within days'

Arsenal pushing to re-sign England star in 'brutal' move: report