Crystal Palace linked with transfer move to bring in-demand Bellingham to Premier League

By
published

Jobe Bellingham, that is, with Crystal Palace just one of 'many' clubs eyeing the Sunderland midfielder

New Sunderland signing Jobe Bellingham at The Academy of Light on June 23, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (
Jobe Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly working on a move to sign The Artist Formerly Known As Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland.

The now-mononymous Jobe – who shed his surname from his shirt last year in a vain effort to be spoken about without inconsiderable people like us making reference to his brother Jude – moved to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City last season, claiming seven Championship goals and an assist.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.