Arsenal to sign superstar forward 'within days': report

Arsenal are to sign a top forward within the next few days.

That's according to a new report, which says that manager Mikel Arteta's search for a superstar striker could be about to come to an end. Kai Havertz emerged as the Gunners' starting No.9 towards the end of the season but it is believed that Arteta would like another option this summer.

Eddie Nketiah is widely expected to depart the Emirates Stadium, while Gabriel Jesus has been used out wide of late, opening the door for a huge new signing.

Kai Havertz has played up front for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the Standard have cited unnamed reports in Portugal that Viktor Gyokeres is on the cusp of a move to N5.

Portuguese outlet Leonino via Sport Witness recently made the claim that the Swede was “very close” to signing for Arsenal, with just the financial aspects of the deal yet to confirm.

Euro 2024: Top 10 Kits

The Standard, meanwhile, have tempered their own report with the admission that seemingly omniscient transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has “downplayed” such rumours – echoing Sport Witness telling readers, “keep calm, as the news hasn’t been reported by any major outlets”.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo's stance on the move remains the same. The 43-goal Sporting sensation is undoubtedly one that Arsenal are tracking. What's unclear, is just how interested they are. The financial aspect of the move must be something putting the Gunners off, otherwise it would be a done deal already.

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

Caught Offside reported in April that Portuguese champs Sporting either want €100 million for the Swede, as per his release clause, or a comparable deal structure to be agreed.

Gyokeres is worth €65m, according to Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, Joshua Kimmich has been linked and Mikel Merino is on the radar. Two Arsenal academy graduates are said to be up for sale, as well.

Meanwhile Leandro Trossard's father has blasted Belgium boss, Domenico Tedesco, and Granit Xhaka is set for an Emirates return with Bayer Leverkusen this summer.