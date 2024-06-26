Arsenal pushing to re-sign England star in 'brutal' move: report

Arsenal are ready to sign a former star, with Mikel Arteta hoping to reshape his squad ahead of another potential title charge.

The Gunners came within a whisker of Manchester City last term, making huge strides in the league, but manager Arteta is not resting on his laurels. The Basque boss is hoping to add some big names to his squad once again – and could make some tough calls with sales, too.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson have both been touted for 'brutal' moves, as one England superstar makes his return to N5.

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe could leave this summer (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

That's according to journalist Simon Phillips via TEAMtalk, who claims that Eberechi Eze is wanted by the Gunners, who are “pushing more” than rivals to sign the Crystal Palace playmaker.

Greenwich-born Eze was in Arsenal's famed Hale End academy as a youngster before being released. He eventually found a home at Queens Park Rangers before earning his Premier League move to Selhurst Park in 2020, where he has been a palpable hit.

Any move for Eze will face competition, with Phillips claiming, “sources also say that pretty much every top club in Europe is now looking at and considering Eze, including Chelsea and Liverpool,” but a deal could also be dependent on what Arsenal and Palace do in the market, too.

FourFourTwo reckons that the Gunners will likely have to sell both Smith Rowe in order to free up the squad space for Eze to coexist with Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira as options at No.10 – and there's no guarantee that Smith Rowe will leave for a suitable fee.

Eberechi Eze is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: SportImage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

Palace will be loathed to lose another star attacker, too, after Michael Olise recently opted to join Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich revolution.

Eze is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt.

