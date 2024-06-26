Manchester United want 'controversial' Euro 2024 star as first summer signing: report

Manchester United could be on the cusp of completing their first signing of the summer transfer window, with a "controversial" Euro 2024 star being lined up.

With Erik ten Hag staying on as Manchester United manager, the club's hierarchy have spent the opening weeks of the transfer window identifying targets and negotiating over potential deals.

And it seems like the club have their eyes set firmly on one player who has started three games at Euro 2024 so far, despite issues they may have caused in the past.

According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are in "constant contact" over the potential free transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is currently starring for France at Euro 2024.

Manchester United were linked with a transfer for Rabiot in 2022, with BBC Sport highlighting the midfielder's "controversial" career ahead of a proposed move. The deal fell through, however, with Rabiot remaining at Juventus.

He then signed a one-year contract extension last summer, with his deal set to expire on June 30. It doesn't seem like an agreement with the Italian club is nearing, either, as he looks to explore options elsewhere in Europe.

Rabiot is out of contract at the end of the month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report suggests that Arsenal and Aston Villa are both monitoring the 29-year-old's situation, too, though Manchester United's interest is the most prominent at this moment in time.

If Manchester United are to complete a deal for Rabiot, it would represent good business for a player valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

Rabiot has started all three of France's games at Euro 2024, playing in both central midfield and on the left of a four. Didier Descahmps prefers playing Rabiot to the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, trusting the Juve midfielder's physicality and control over the Real Madrid man.

Rabiot has started all three France games (Image credit: Getty Images)

