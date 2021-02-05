CT City confirm capture of European-based Nigerian midfielder Ajagun

Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Abdul Ajagun from Jupiler Pro League side Kortrijk.

The Citizens had enjoyed a positive start to the 2020/21 league season sitting sixth with 23 points after 14 games.

The Cape based side, known for signing players based overseas, confirmed on Friday that the 26-year-old will be the latest player to leave Europe for Cape Town.

The box-to-box midfielder has pover 200 professional appearances and has plied his trade in the top-flight leagues of Greece, Netherlands and Belgium.

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Abdul Ajagun. The midfielder joins from Belgium Pro League side Kortrijk," the club statement read.

Ajugan scored 10 goals and registered eight assists in 74 games for the Belgian top-flight side after joining them from Panathinaikos in 2017.