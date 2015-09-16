Cuadrado expects tough Juventus test

Juan Cuadrado is optimistic about Juventus' chances of winning Serie A again this campaign if they manage to replicate the form that saw them beat Manchester City 2-1 in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

The reigning champions have been struggling so far in Serie A, but impressed with a fine outing at the Etihad Stadium as they saw off a City side who boast a 100 per cent record in the Premier League.

"We'll be hard to stop if we play as we did last night," Cuadrado said on Wednesday.

"We put in a great performance and it was very important to cross the white line with the desire to get a result. When we play in that manner we're a truly great team.

"We played as a team, looking well organised and sticking to our game plan. In training we work to give our best, and that reaps rewards on matchday.

"After the game we said we need to believe in ourselves and that we're a strong side. Now it's time to bounce back in the league and defend our Scudetto title."

Juventus sit 16th in Serie A with just one point from three games.