Cuadrado loaned to Juventus

Juan Cuadrado has returned to Serie A, joining champions Juventus on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Colombia international joined Premier League champions Chelsea in February on a four-and-a-half year deal from Fiorentina.

But the 27-year-old has made just 15 appearances since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, and only four of those coming have come as a starter.

Nevertheless, Cuadrado can count a Premier League winner's medal and a League Cup triumph among his achievements while at Stamford Bridge and further success could now be on the cards as Juve aim to continue their dominance of Italian football.

The Turin giants won a fourth consecutive Serie A title last campaign alongside lifting the Coppa Italia and reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League, only to lose 3-1 to Barcelona.

However, their defence of the Scudetto began with a 1-0 home defeat to Cuadrado's former club Udinese on Sunday following a close-season in which Juve's squad underwent a revamp.

The likes of Arturo Vidal, Carlos Tevez and Andrea Pirlo have all left the club while Cuadrado is the latest in a line of significant arrivals including Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Sami Khedira and Alex Sandro.