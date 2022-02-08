Curtis Main will miss clash of the Saints in Paisley
By PA Staff published
St Mirren striker Curtis Main will miss the visit of St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday night.
The striker suffered a reaction after coming on against Hibernian at the weekend.
Dean Lyness picked up a knock in training, Eamonn Brophy remains out with an ankle injury and on-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic returns after being ineligible against his parent club.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane faces a knee operation and is unlikely to play again this season, while midfielder Melker Hallberg is suspended.
Michael O’Halloran is rated “touch and go” by manager Callum Davidson, and recently-signed strikers Nadir Ciftci and Theo Bair will miss the trip to Paisley but should be back for next week’s trip to Aberdeen.
Longer-term injury victims Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon all remain sidelined.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.