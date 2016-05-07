Darmian Euro 2016 hopes in doubt after injury in Norwich clash

Manchester United and Italy defender Matteo Darmian's Euro 2016 hopes appear to be in doubt after he suffered a seemingly serious injury against Norwich City on Saturday.

Darmian collided with Ivo Pinto in the 12th minute of action at Carrow Road, sustaining a blow to his lower leg.

He received lengthy treatment from United's medical staff on the edge of the pitch before being moved from the field of play.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson was brought on in the full-back's place, with Darmian then carried to the tunnel on a stretcher.

The news serves as another blow to Italy coach Antonio Conte ahead of Euro 2016 as he prepares to try to guide the Azzurri to a second European title.

Midfielders Claudio Marchisio and Marco Verratti have already been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Italy have been drawn against Belgium, Sweden and Republic of Ireland in Group E.