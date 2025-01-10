Darren Ferguson defends decision to prioritise trying to win FA Cup clash over sentimental father and son moment

Ashley Young of Everton along with his son, Tyler Young of Peterborough

Rivaldo came out of retirement to play alongside his some Rivaldinho in 2015, while Henrik Larsson did likewise and played alongside his son Jordan for Hogaborgs in 2013.

Then there was Ian Bowyer and Gary Bowyer for Hereford United in 1989/90, and Willie and Lewis Gibson for Queen of the South in 2022.

But after Everton's FA Cup clash with Peterborough United, Ashley Young and his son Tyler have instead found themselves in a situation more like Eidur Gudjohnsen and his father Arnor, who were deprived of the chance to play together for Iceland thanks to injury.

Darren Ferguson explains Young family snub

Ashley Young has been at Everton since 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson named the younger Young in his squad for the FA Cup encounter at Goodison Park on Thursday evening, while former England international Ashley was among caretaker boss Leighton Baines' subs for Everton.

But while Ashley made it onto the pitch as a 73rd minute sub, Tyler remained on the bench right until the final whistle - prompting a backlash against Ferguson.

Darren Ferguson was unrepentant about his decision (Image credit: Getty Images)

We dare say that Ferguson was probably far more interested in the possibility of pulling off an FA Cup upset than any sentimental considerations, given that, you know, he's a football manager and not a social worker.

Everton were only 1-0 up at the time 39-year-old Ashley Young went on, thanks to Beto's opener, and didn't kill the game off until Iliman Ndiaye stuck home a 98th-minute penalty.

Quite why anybody outside the Young family would care one way or another is beyond us, but Ferguson's decision not to turn to an 18 year old midfielder with precisely one senior appearance to his name (and that was 27 minutes in the EFL Trophy) drew a fierce response on social media.

Ashley only added to the uproar on Friday morning, tweeting the word "GUTTED...."

The Posh manager said after the game: "If the game had been 2-0 at that point I would have put him on, but it's 1-0, I've got to get a forward on.

"We're not a charity case, as much as I wanted Tyler to get on with his dad. One of their players had a bit of a pop at me, which is bang out of order. I've got to do what is best for our team and at that point, 1-0, I'm trying to get a result."