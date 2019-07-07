David de Gea is close to making a decision about his Manchester United future

David de Gea is ready to bring his contract saga to an end by signing fresh terms at Manchester United, report the Sunday Mirror.

The Spaniard's current deal expires in 12 months' time and United have been attempting to persuade De Gea to commit his future to the club for several months.

PSG were reportedly keeping close tabs on the situation as they considered making a bid this summer.

However, De Gea is now set to put pen to paper on a new five-year contract worth £350,000 a week.

That figure represents a success for the United hierarchy, with the goalkeeper and his representatives initially pushing for a £500,000 pay packet which would bring his earnings in line with those of Alexis Sanchez, the club's highest earner.

De Gea has made 362 appearances for the Red Devils since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

