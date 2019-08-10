Concern for Manchester United as David de Gea yet to sign new contract

David de Gea has yet to put pen to paper on a new Manchester United contract, write The Sun.

The Spain international agreed a six-year deal in principle last month but it remains unsigned.

Jorge Mendes, De Gea's agent, travelled to Manchester this week to finalise the new £350,000-per-week contract.

However, United are still not able to confirm the extension despite everything being in place.

De Gea was linked with a move to PSG at the start of the summer but he now looks set to stay at Old Trafford for the next few seasons.

The former Atletico Madrid man has made 362 appearances for United since joining the club in 2011.

