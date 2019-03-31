PSG ready to test Manchester United for star – and meet his huge demands

Manchester United could lose David de Gea this summer after PSG made it clear they are willing to meet his wage demands.

According to The Sun, the Ligue 1 side are willing to pay the goalkeeper £350,000 a week if he moves to the Parc des Princes this summer.

De Gea’s contract at Old Trafford expires in 2020 and he has been in discussions with the club over a new deal for several months.

United are keen to keep hold of the Spanish shot-stopper, but they have not yet offered him the pay packet he wants.

However, PSG’s interest could force their hand, with the French champions ready to test United’s resolve with a £60m bid this summer.

De Gea has become one of the world’s best goalkeepers in Manchester and has won the club’s Player of the Year award four times since 2014.

United face Wolves on Tuesday as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League following Saturday’s 2-1 win against Watford.

