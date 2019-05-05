Manchester United set David de Gea deadline with goalkeeper set to decide future

Manchester United have told David de Gea to make a decision over his future in the next week, according to The Sun.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s current contract expires in summer 2020, but United have offered him a new deal worth £350,000 a week.

De Gea, who has been heavily linked with a move to PSG, has yet to decide whether or not to extend his Old Trafford stay.

But the Red Devils are keen for an answer and have told their No.1 to reveal his intentions before the end of the season.

De Gea has been in poor form in recent weeks, making costly mistakes against Everton, Barcelona and Manchester City.

United still want to retain his services beyond this term, but only if De Gea commits to a new contract.

Jan Oblak and Keylor Navas have emerged as contenders to replace the ex-Atletico Madrid shot-stopper should he depart this summer.

United's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on Sunday ended their hopes of a top-four finish.

